Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.8%

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

