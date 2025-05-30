Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys 5,501 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $102.15 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 184,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $14,652,471.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,019,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,044,983.38. This trade represents a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,133 shares of company stock worth $27,845,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

