First County Bank CT Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First County Bank CT increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IJR opened at $105.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

