First County Bank CT Acquires 846 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First County Bank CT raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $85.53 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.62.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.89.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

