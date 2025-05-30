First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $666.97 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $611.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $647.12. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.