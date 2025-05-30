Kera Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EMR stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.