Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,039,200,000 after acquiring an additional 243,802 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,356,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,401,493,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,184,000 after acquiring an additional 295,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,111 shares of company stock worth $15,364,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $555.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.48 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.