Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 79,743 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 164.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.