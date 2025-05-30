Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ONEOK by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $80.59 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.69.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

