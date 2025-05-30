Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Morton Community Bank increased its stake in Sysco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

