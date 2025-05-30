Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $84,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,400,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,695,000. Finally, Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $225.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.