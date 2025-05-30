Bath Savings Trust Co Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2%

WMT stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.16 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,607,751.66. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,334 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,864. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.94.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

