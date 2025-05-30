AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.88 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after buying an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 137.8% in the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $534,000.

VXUS opened at $67.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

