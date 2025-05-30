Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $337,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elefante Mark B bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $382.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.57 and a 200-day moving average of $376.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

