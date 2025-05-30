Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 56 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,638.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,155,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,974,000 after purchasing an additional 690,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $422.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.78.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $471.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.21. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $489.13. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.88.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.