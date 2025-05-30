American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up approximately 3.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,983,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,791,000 after buying an additional 2,165,888 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,605,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,120,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,270,000 after buying an additional 1,105,317 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,425,000 after buying an additional 763,813 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.93 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

