Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Increased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.24.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $190.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.13. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

