UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $303.78 and last traded at $301.44. Approximately 7,944,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,663,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $677.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $513.00 to $362.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.87.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.39. The stock has a market cap of $269.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley purchased 86,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares in the company, valued at $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 203,796 shares in the company, valued at $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,413,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

