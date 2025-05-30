Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.180-3.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.78.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $251.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,004.44 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $268.37.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 8.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 19.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

