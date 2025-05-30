National Bank Financial Downgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Sector Perform

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Finviz reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CM. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $67.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

