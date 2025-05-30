Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,577,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.90.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

