Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Cut by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.59.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $132.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.71 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $231.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 91,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $12,199,967.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,404.96. This trade represents a 55.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,278 shares of company stock worth $12,745,859. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.