Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $229.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.