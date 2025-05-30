Nexus Investment Management ULC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $369.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

