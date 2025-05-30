Farmers Trust Co. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.