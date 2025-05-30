Quent Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

IWF stock opened at $399.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.42 and its 200 day moving average is $388.87. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

