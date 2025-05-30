Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,502.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,889.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4,910.68. The company has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,509.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $20.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.