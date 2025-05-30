Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of MO opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

