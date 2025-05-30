Farmers Trust Co. Sells 607 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Prescient Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

