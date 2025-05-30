Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $88.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

