Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,272,590,000 after purchasing an additional 809,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,912 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

NYSE DIS opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

