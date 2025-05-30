Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys 1,986 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 1.0% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.59.

Progressive Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $277.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.38. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $201.34 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.70, for a total value of $1,305,919.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,922.70. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total transaction of $2,753,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,024 shares in the company, valued at $65,544,668.88. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,651 shares of company stock worth $12,017,780. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.