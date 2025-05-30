Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 634,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,017,000 after buying an additional 168,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $241.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

