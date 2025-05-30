Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 285 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $127.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $101.80 and a one year high of $135.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

