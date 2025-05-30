Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $2.33 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 70.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 27.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 54,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 48.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 42,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Prescient Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4%

Walt Disney stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.55. The firm has a market cap of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

