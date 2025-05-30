Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 1,650 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,021,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in State Street by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in State Street by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,441,000 after acquiring an additional 870,849 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in State Street by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,166,000 after acquiring an additional 563,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

STT opened at $97.02 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

