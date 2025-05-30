Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,365 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
