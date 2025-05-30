iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16,325.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 283,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after purchasing an additional 281,611 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 484,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,831,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $176.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.89.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.