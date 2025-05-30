Welch Group LLC Buys 794,076 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,826,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,076 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.0% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PFE opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.