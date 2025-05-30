Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total value of $705,772.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,066.93. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,947 shares of company stock worth $20,536,508. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $237.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.59 and a 1 year high of $239.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.