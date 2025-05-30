Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 323 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

