Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Zoetis by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Zoetis by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 86,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $167.14 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.