Red Spruce Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 2.0% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,750 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $464.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

