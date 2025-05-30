Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Up 5.5% – Here’s Why

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.47. 26,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 394,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCYC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $580.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 879.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

