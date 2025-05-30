GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Has $32.97 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 3.5% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $32,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,474.75. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock worth $11,033,341. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $341.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $244.60 and a 52 week high of $350.70. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.65 and its 200-day moving average is $314.96.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $307.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

