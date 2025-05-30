SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.17. 16,929,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 47,973,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $119,748.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,960.59. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,507 shares of company stock worth $1,283,528. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

