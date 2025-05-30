Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $27,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.62.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

