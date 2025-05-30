B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,585 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.