Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $93.21 and last traded at $92.13. Approximately 9,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 80,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOV shares. Wall Street Zen cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.28.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $686.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,655.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

