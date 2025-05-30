GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 13,330,037 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11,651.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 3.58% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,417,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.99 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

